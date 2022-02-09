Мероприятия Что посмотреть

«Власть пса» и «Дюна» лидируют в номинациях на «Оскар»

Автор Эвелина Никанорова
Объявлены номинанты на премию Американской киноакадемии «Оскар». Лидерами по числу номинаций стали «Власть пса» (12 упоминаний) и «Дюна» (10 упоминаний).

На звание «лучшего фильма» претендуют десять картин: «CODA: Ребенок глухих родителей», «Белфаст», «Не смотрите наверх», «Сядь за руль моей машины», «Дюна», «Король Ричард», «Лакричная пицца», «Аллея кошмаров», «Власть пса» и «Вестсайдская история».

Лучшим актером может стать Хавьер Бардем («В роли Рикардо»), Бенедикт Камбербэтч («Власть пса»), Эндрю Гарфилд («Тик-так… Бум!»), Уилл Смит («Король Ричард») или Дензел Вашингтон («Трагедия Макбета»), актрисой – Джессика Честейн («Глаза Тэмми Фэй»), Оливия Колман («Незнакомая дочь»), Пенелопа Крус («Параллельные матери»), Николь Кидман («В роли Рикардо») или Кристен Стюарт («Спенсер»).

94-я церемония вручения премии «Оскар» состоится 27 марта Dolby Theatre в Голливуде, Лос-Анджелес, и впервые с 2017 года у нее будет ведущий, хотя его имя еще не объявлено.

Best Picture

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Directing

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judi Dench, Belfast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Adapted Screenplay

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Original Score

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Original Song

  • Be Alive – King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
  • Down to Joy – Belfast
  • No Time to Die – No Time to Die
  • Somehow You Do – Four Good Days

Animated Short Film

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • Please Hold
  • On My Mind

Sound

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Film Editing

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, Tick… Boom!

Animated Feature Film

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs The Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Documentary Feature

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Visual Effects

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Источник: InterMedia

