«Власть пса» и «Дюна» лидируют в номинациях на «Оскар»

Объявлены номинанты на премию Американской киноакадемии «Оскар». Лидерами по числу номинаций стали «Власть пса» (12 упоминаний) и «Дюна» (10 упоминаний).
На звание «лучшего фильма» претендуют десять картин: «CODA: Ребенок глухих родителей», «Белфаст», «Не смотрите наверх», «Сядь за руль моей машины», «Дюна», «Король Ричард», «Лакричная пицца», «Аллея кошмаров», «Власть пса» и «Вестсайдская история».
Лучшим актером может стать Хавьер Бардем («В роли Рикардо»), Бенедикт Камбербэтч («Власть пса»), Эндрю Гарфилд («Тик-так… Бум!»), Уилл Смит («Король Ричард») или Дензел Вашингтон («Трагедия Макбета»), актрисой – Джессика Честейн («Глаза Тэмми Фэй»), Оливия Колман («Незнакомая дочь»), Пенелопа Крус («Параллельные матери»), Николь Кидман («В роли Рикардо») или Кристен Стюарт («Спенсер»).
94-я церемония вручения премии «Оскар» состоится 27 марта Dolby Theatre в Голливуде, Лос-Анджелес, и впервые с 2017 года у нее будет ведущий, хотя его имя еще не объявлено.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Directing
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Original Song
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Down to Joy – Belfast
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die
- Somehow You Do – Four Good Days
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- Please Hold
- On My Mind
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Riding With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
